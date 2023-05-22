Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.26

As of close of business last night, Owlet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.26, down -5.00% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0135 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606007 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OWLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 3,629 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,198 led to the insider holds 492,158 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt sold 860 shares of OWLT for $284 on Apr 18. The President & CEO now owns 2,937,670 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWLT now has a Market Capitalization of 31.19M and an Enterprise Value of 15.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8073.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OWLT traded 915.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 670.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.69M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $15.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.58M to a low estimate of $13.05M. As of the current estimate, Owlet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.51M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.2M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.42M and the low estimate is $94.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.