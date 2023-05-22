Peraso Inc. (PRSO) Stock Closes down -22.16% on Friday Trading

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -22.16% from the previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631774 shares were traded. PRSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2000.

For a better understanding of PRSO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when McWalter Ian bought 15,000 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 24,750 led to the insider holds 30,018 shares of the business.

Newell Robert Y IV bought 10,000 shares of PRSO for $16,500 on May 23. The Director now owns 90,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On May 23, another insider, McWalter Ian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 29 and bolstered with 15,018 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRSO now has a Market Capitalization of 12.39M and an Enterprise Value of 10.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, PRSO has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1671.

Over the past 3-months, PRSO traded about 118.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRSO traded about 406.99k shares per day. A total of 15.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRSO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 33.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 34.79k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 0.64%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.87M, up 37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.24M and the low estimate is $29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.