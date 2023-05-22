ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Records -0.23% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The price of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) closed at $12.75 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $12.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708540 shares were traded. PRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRA now has a Market Capitalization of 793.68M and an Enterprise Value of 1.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRA has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRA traded on average about 320.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 790.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 591.2k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRA is 0.20, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for PRA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.25M to a low estimate of $227.95M. As of the current estimate, ProAssurance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $235.47M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.83M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $323.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.