Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Stock Price Peaks at $2.1900 During Trading

The closing price of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) was $2.04 for the day, down -4.67% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2662624 shares were traded. PLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Schwartz Aharon bought 110,000 shares for $1.42 per share. The transaction valued at 155,815 led to the insider holds 174,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLX now has a Market Capitalization of 213.91M and an Enterprise Value of 225.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 102.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLX has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5476.

Shares Statistics:

PLX traded an average of 2.14M shares per day over the past three months and 4.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.75M. Insiders hold about 11.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.43M with a Short Ratio of 7.43M, compared to 5.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 12.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.64M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.88M and the low estimate is $94.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.