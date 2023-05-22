Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) ‘s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1076760 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Foley Mark J sold 70,447 shares for $34.55 per share. The transaction valued at 2,433,725 led to the insider holds 923,212 shares of the business.

Schilke Tobin sold 21,401 shares of RVNC for $739,338 on May 15. The CFO now owns 84,029 shares after completing the transaction at $34.55 per share. On May 15, another insider, Moxie Dwight, who serves as the SVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 21,401 shares for $34.55 each. As a result, the insider received 739,338 and left with 69,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $37.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVNC traded on average about 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 14.03M with a Short Ratio of 14.03M, compared to 12.92M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.73% and a Short% of Float of 19.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64M to a low estimate of $54.8M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.37M, an estimated increase of 108.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.95M, an increase of 113.50% over than the figure of $108.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 87.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $330.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.