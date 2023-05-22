Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed the day trading at $11.08 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14671666 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RIOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $12.51 per share. The transaction valued at 325,260 led to the insider holds 43,441 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of RIOT for $166,101 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 69,441 shares after completing the transaction at $6.39 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Jackman William Richard, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 1,018,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 1.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -98.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RIOT traded about 21.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RIOT traded about 19.25M shares per day. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 26.85M with a Short Ratio of 26.85M, compared to 33.71M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.49% and a Short% of Float of 16.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$1.58.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $87.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.97M to a low estimate of $76.06M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.95M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.01M, an increase of 70.10% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.53M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 43.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $515.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.2M and the low estimate is $371.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.