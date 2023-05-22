SeqLL Inc. (SQL) Stock Price Peaks at $0.3899 During Trading

The price of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) closed at $0.33 in the last session, down -13.29% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0549 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3138949 shares were traded. SQL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SQL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 495 led to the insider holds 103,736 shares of the business.

Miscoll Douglas Patrick bought 1,500 shares of SQL for $525 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 103,736 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, JONES DANIEL ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,733 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,236 and bolstered with 2,565,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.36M and an Enterprise Value of 1.70M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.44k whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQL has reached a high of $2.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5862.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SQL traded on average about 200.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 164.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.52M. Insiders hold about 22.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SQL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 231.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 92.59k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.