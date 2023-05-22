Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed at $0.53, down -6.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0364 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3499427 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5718 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKLZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Paradise Andrew bought 157,344 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 86,539 led to the insider holds 10,456,647 shares of the business.

Paradise Andrew bought 1,342,656 shares of SKLZ for $698,181 on May 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,299,303 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, Paradise Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 836,250 and bolstered with 8,956,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 219.18M and an Enterprise Value of 17.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8845.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.75M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 417.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.18M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 40.27M with a Short Ratio of 40.27M, compared to 37.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Skillz Inc. different market analysts.

