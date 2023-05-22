Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $14.34

As of close of business last night, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $14.34, down -6.27% from its previous closing price of $15.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4054177 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.99.

To gain a deeper understanding of NOVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.40.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Berger William J bought 600 shares for $15.58 per share. The transaction valued at 9,348 led to the insider holds 293,325 shares of the business.

Santo Salvo John T sold 12,679 shares of NOVA for $171,166 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 75,079 shares after completing the transaction at $13.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Berger William J, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 400 shares for $12.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,068 and bolstered with 292,725 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.82.

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.87.

It appears that NOVA traded 4.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.99% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 23.99M with a Short Ratio of 23.99M, compared to 24.29M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.63% and a Short% of Float of 28.25%.

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$4.82.

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $196.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.3M to a low estimate of $153.3M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.01M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.96M, an increase of 71.30% over than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.3M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.69M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $741M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.