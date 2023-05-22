Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Records 1.94% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) was $7.36 for the day, up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $7.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 763952 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 6,779 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 17,596 led to the insider holds 11,377,053 shares of the business.

GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 6,779 shares of TNYA for $17,596 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 11,377,053 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,900,000 and bolstered with 11,370,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNYA now has a Market Capitalization of 452.68M and an Enterprise Value of 281.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.39.

Shares Statistics:

TNYA traded an average of 634.61K shares per day over the past three months and 881.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.86 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.49 and -$2.47.