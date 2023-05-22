Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980201 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Our analysis of LLAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 627,200 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,894,144 led to the insider holds 779,514 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of LLAP for $521,856 on Feb 27. The 10% Owner now owns 628,709 shares after completing the transaction at $3.02 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 665,957 shares for $3.07 each. As a result, the insider received 2,044,488 and left with 828,447 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLAP now has a Market Capitalization of 256.08M and an Enterprise Value of 313.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $6.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3607.

LLAP traded an average of 7.17M shares per day over the past three months and 2.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.86M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 8.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 8.58%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.28.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, Terran Orbital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.36M, an estimated increase of 70.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.48M, an increase of 113.70% over than the figure of $70.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $155M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.24M, up 130.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $614M and the low estimate is $445M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.