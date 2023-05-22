The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Decline -10.76% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.24

The price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) closed at $2.24 in the last session, down -10.76% from day before closing price of $2.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292974 shares were traded. TCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2130.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Jordan Robert E bought 27,492 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 69,984 led to the insider holds 184,059 shares of the business.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 72,806 shares of TCS for $472,081 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 173,134 shares after completing the transaction at $6.48 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Green Equity Investors V, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 32,805 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 210,949 and left with 245,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCS now has a Market Capitalization of 169.61M and an Enterprise Value of 733.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $8.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7659.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCS traded on average about 442.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 711.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.90M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $209.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.5M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, The Container Store Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $262.63M, an estimated decrease of -20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.98M, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $886.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $930.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $999.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $916.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.