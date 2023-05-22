There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vroom Inc. (VRM) can be one of them

In the latest session, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at $0.76 down -4.90% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0392 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929170 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8103 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vroom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 360 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 289 led to the insider holds 202,933 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 4,809 shares of VRM for $4,428 on Mar 06. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 203,293 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Moran Patricia, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 1,038 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 956 and left with 438,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRM now has a Market Capitalization of 105.43M and an Enterprise Value of 679.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1473.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRM has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.99M over the past ten days. A total of 138.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.79M with a Short Ratio of 20.79M, compared to 21.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.97% and a Short% of Float of 15.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$2.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $225.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $263M to a low estimate of $191.47M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $475.44M, an estimated decrease of -52.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.19M, a decrease of -43.20% over than the figure of -$52.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $839.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, down -51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.