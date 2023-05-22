There is a good chance Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.29, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137480 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3164 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2808.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Smith Michael Alan sold 3,121 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 880 led to the insider holds 2,384,337 shares of the business.

Rizvi Hasan sold 96,857 shares of DOMA for $37,387 on Apr 03. The President of Technology & Ops. now owns 1,934,962 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,774 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider received 32,645 and left with 5,162,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 115.38M and an Enterprise Value of 159.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3765, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5072.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOMA traded 693.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 823.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 329.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.75M, compared to 10.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $95M. As of the current estimate, Doma Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.74M, an estimated decrease of -23.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $104M, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of -$23.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $398M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $440.18M, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448M and the low estimate is $351.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.