There Is Still Room For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) closed at $1.18 in the last session, up 4.42% from day before closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1184869 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTXR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 198.57M and an Enterprise Value of 170.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1856.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTXR traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.6M with a Short Ratio of 13.60M, compared to 11.97M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.17M and the low estimate is $42.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31,181.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.