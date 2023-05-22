There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: V.F. Corporation (VFC).

The price of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) closed at $19.07 in the last session, down -8.18% from day before closing price of $20.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16214439 shares were traded. VFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares for $21.07 per share. The transaction valued at 149,786 led to the insider holds 7,109 shares of the business.

CHUGG JULIANA L bought 15,000 shares of VFC for $400,305 on Feb 13. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $26.69 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dorer Benno O, who serves as the Interim President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,950 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VFC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.62B and an Enterprise Value of 15.54B. As of this moment, V.F.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFC has reached a high of $51.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VFC traded on average about 8.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 387.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VFC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.67M with a Short Ratio of 16.67M, compared to 16.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VFC is 1.20, which was 2.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 188.10% for VFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1062:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.63B. As of the current estimate, V.F. Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.12B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.34B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.