There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

As of close of business last night, Arqit Quantum Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.89, up 21.95% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1608 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2362061 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9192 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7502.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARQQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQQ now has a Market Capitalization of 146.32M and an Enterprise Value of 105.19M. As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1223, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9244.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARQQ traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.40M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 919.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.05M and the low estimate is $7.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 98.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.