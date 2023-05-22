Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

In the latest session, Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) closed at $9.55 up 2.36% from its previous closing price of $9.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1684168 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Braskem S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 12.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $19.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BAK has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 2.74M over the past ten days. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 236.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 406k on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BAK is 3.31, from 0.00 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.79B and the low estimate is $16.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.