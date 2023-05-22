Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Rise 5.88% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.17

As of close of business last night, Trevena Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.17, up 5.88% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802122 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032 led to the insider holds 873,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of -11.94M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVN has reached a high of $12.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8847, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6705.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRVN traded 2.56M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.25M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 170.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 53.36k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41M and the low estimate is $500k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 336.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.