Understanding Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) through its ratios

In the latest session, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) closed at $32.22 down -7.15% from its previous closing price of $34.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2227238 shares were traded. IEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IEP has traded an average of 1.87M shares per day and 3.35M over the past ten days. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.90M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 845.86k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IEP is 8.00, from 8.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.