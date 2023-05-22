Update from Tellurian Inc. (TELL): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed at $1.33 up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5769265 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tellurian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 236,216 led to the insider holds 1,659,639 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 187,257 shares of TELL for $235,944 on Apr 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,854,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 630,405 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 788,006 and left with 2,042,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 697.88M and an Enterprise Value of 822.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2863.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TELL has traded an average of 11.08M shares per day and 7.5M over the past ten days. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 68.01M with a Short Ratio of 68.01M, compared to 79.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Tellurian Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $47.75, with high estimates of $41.04 and low estimates of $1.39.

