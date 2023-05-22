Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Canoo Inc. (GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) closed the day trading at $0.67 up 3.91% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0252 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16714696 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOEV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when MURTHY RAMESH sold 496 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 312 led to the insider holds 287,462 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 945 shares of GOEV for $640 on Apr 17. The SVP and CAO now owns 288,020 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Ruiz Hector M., who serves as the GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY of the company, sold 3,380 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,197 and left with 287,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.90M and an Enterprise Value of 301.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4436.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOEV traded about 19.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOEV traded about 13.87M shares per day. A total of 503.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.01M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 67.36M with a Short Ratio of 67.36M, compared to 63.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.12% and a Short% of Float of 16.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $929.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 621.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.