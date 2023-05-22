Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Decline -1.71% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.72

The price of Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) closed at $1.72 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392378 shares were traded. VLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Buller Benyamin sold 22,236 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 41,321 led to the insider holds 5,027,278 shares of the business.

McCombe William D. sold 11,198 shares of VLD for $20,809 on May 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 150,469 shares after completing the transaction at $1.86 per share. On May 15, another insider, Youssef Renette, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 7,889 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 14,660 and left with 59,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLD now has a Market Capitalization of 427.35M and an Enterprise Value of 370.00M. As of this moment, Velo3D’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLD has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9171.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLD traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 189.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.43M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 10.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.77M to a low estimate of $26.99M. As of the current estimate, Velo3D Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.64M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.22M, an increase of 58.10% over than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.76M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $179.14M and the low estimate is $156M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.