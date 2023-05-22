Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stocks Hit Low of $0.4300 Before Closing at $0.45

In the latest session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $0.45 up 5.88% from its previous closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600877 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verastem Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 75 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 28 led to the insider holds 101,397 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares of VSTM for $159 on Mar 24. The Vice President of Finance now owns 101,472 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,508 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,508 and left with 1,112,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 84.96M and an Enterprise Value of 37.86M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $1.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6016.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSTM has traded an average of 643.35K shares per day and 698.32k over the past ten days. A total of 200.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.59.