Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (VIRX) Records 1.57 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3500 High

After finishing at $1.93 in the prior trading day, Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) closed at $2.12, up 10.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566707 shares were traded. VIRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Chevallard Daniel R. sold 3,599 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 6,051 led to the insider holds 89,023 shares of the business.

Rojkjaer Lisa sold 2,156 shares of VIRX for $3,625 on Feb 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 48,087 shares after completing the transaction at $1.68 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Chevallard Daniel R., who serves as the CFO and COO of the company, sold 3,532 shares for $2.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,606 and left with 85,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRX now has a Market Capitalization of 43.40M and an Enterprise Value of -17.03M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRX has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6134.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 159.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 619.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.51M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 630.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 634.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.39.