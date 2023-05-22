What shareholders can do to beat the market with 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) stock

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) closed at $1.25, up 20.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14519841 shares were traded. ATNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATNF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Woody James N. bought 40,000 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 41,200 led to the insider holds 41,888 shares of the business.

Marrone Pamela G bought 7,082 shares of ATNF for $7,507 on May 18. The Director now owns 12,469 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On May 18, another insider, Pamir Ozan, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 5,162 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,214 and bolstered with 8,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATNF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.61M and an Enterprise Value of -1.02M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNF has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2661.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 869.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 109.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 110.11k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.