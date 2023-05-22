Which analyst expects Codexis Inc. (CDXS) to perform well in the near future?

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed the day trading at $2.59 down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908115 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $4.14 per share. The transaction valued at 147,874 led to the insider holds 783,965 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of CDXS for $151,377 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 783,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,714 shares for $4.11 each. As a result, the insider received 146,681 and left with 783,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDXS now has a Market Capitalization of 247.96M and an Enterprise Value of 177.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $13.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4966.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDXS traded about 698.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDXS traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 65.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.94M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 4.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 6.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $18.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $16.3M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.41M, an estimated decrease of -52.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.11M, a decrease of -53.30% less than the figure of -$52.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.05M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.59M, down -49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.36M and the low estimate is $66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.