WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Records -11.60% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) was $0.99 for the day, down -11.60% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1299 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782959 shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAPS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Lee Arden sold 27,043 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 22,394 led to the insider holds 446,283 shares of the business.

Camire Brian sold 9,957 shares of MAPS for $8,245 on May 16. The General Counsel now owns 153,764 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share. On May 16, another insider, Grazier Duncan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 4,331 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider received 3,587 and left with 112,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAPS now has a Market Capitalization of 79.35M and an Enterprise Value of 90.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4365.

Shares Statistics:

MAPS traded an average of 492.64K shares per day over the past three months and 613.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.07M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 5.08M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.16M to a low estimate of $47M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.29M, an estimated decrease of -18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.09M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.43M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.53M, down -10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $193.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.