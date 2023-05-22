Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) closed at $0.30 in the last session, down -6.25% from day before closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512385 shares were traded. ZYNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZYNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Parker Albert P sold 3,173 shares for $0.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,719 led to the insider holds 227,018 shares of the business.

ANIDO ARMANDO sold 35,453 shares of ZYNE for $21,194 on Jan 23. The Chairman & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 576,235 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Sebree Terri B, who serves as the President of the company, sold 24,661 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 14,742 and left with 343,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYNE now has a Market Capitalization of 22.27M and an Enterprise Value of -28.03M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 397.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZYNE has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6580.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZYNE traded on average about 210.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 274.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYNE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 90.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 173.52k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.88.