89bio Inc. (ETNB) Records 0.72 million Shares Traded, Reaches $17.54 High

After finishing at $16.99 in the prior trading day, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed at $17.32, up 1.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721878 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.60 and its Current Ratio is at 20.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Le-Nguyen Quoc sold 13,683 shares for $18.11 per share. The transaction valued at 247,799 led to the insider holds 164,971 shares of the business.

Martins Ryan sold 8,721 shares of ETNB for $130,379 on Apr 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 53,578 shares after completing the transaction at $14.95 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Hayden Michael R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 61,538 shares for $16.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 993,839 and bolstered with 61,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETNB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 8.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.36% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.49, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$3.54.