After finishing at $3.58 in the prior trading day, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) closed at $3.83, up 6.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1456240 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 6,260 led to the insider holds 746,308 shares of the business.

Middleton Hunter sold 402 shares of EGHT for $1,271 on May 16. The Chief Product Officer now owns 290,497 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kraus Kevin, who serves as the Interim Chief Financial Off. of the company, sold 402 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,271 and left with 126,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 352.71M and an Enterprise Value of 783.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3201.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 17.76M with a Short Ratio of 17.76M, compared to 17.47M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.71% and a Short% of Float of 26.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $187.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.5M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.88M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.73M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.94M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.41M and the low estimate is $775.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.