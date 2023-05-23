ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) was $24.00 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $24.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595461 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACIW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Puppala Ram Kumar sold 14,070 shares for $24.28 per share. The transaction valued at 341,633 led to the insider holds 31,297 shares of the business.

Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares of ACIW for $22,030 on Sep 07. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 49,603 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.62B. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.08.

Shares Statistics:

ACIW traded an average of 752.25K shares per day over the past three months and 750.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.48M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $354.4M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.43M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.98M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $341.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.