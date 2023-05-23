AGCO Corporation (AGCO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $114.33 in the prior trading day, AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) closed at $114.77, up 0.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912705 shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3010.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi sold 744 shares for $140.71 per share. The transaction valued at 104,688 led to the insider holds 26,867 shares of the business.

LONG LARA THRUSH sold 1,623 shares of AGCO for $225,207 on Feb 21. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 782 shares after completing the transaction at $138.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Crain Robert B, who serves as the SVP, Customer Experience of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $138.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,383,200 and left with 34,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGCO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.58B and an Enterprise Value of 10.38B. As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $139.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 670.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80. The current Payout Ratio is 7.40% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.16 and a low estimate of $3, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $4 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.12 and $14.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.62. EPS for the following year is $14.67, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.64 and $12.92.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $13.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.