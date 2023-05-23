Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $27.07

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) closed the day trading at $27.07 up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $26.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732180 shares were traded. AMLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMLX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when FRATES JAMES M sold 32,500 shares for $26.94 per share. The transaction valued at 875,451 led to the insider holds 55,676 shares of the business.

Yeramian Patrick D sold 11,965 shares of AMLX for $347,358 on May 15. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 208,417 shares after completing the transaction at $29.03 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Yeramian Patrick D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 49,579 shares for $30.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,513,942 and left with 208,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMLX has reached a high of $41.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMLX traded about 954.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMLX traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 66.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.98M. Insiders hold about 23.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMLX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 6.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.23M, up 1,637.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $649.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $790M and the low estimate is $494.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.