Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Arrival (ARVL)

In the latest session, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) closed at $3.45 up 35.83% from its previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1923027 shares were traded. ARVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arrival’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARVL now has a Market Capitalization of 88.52M and an Enterprise Value of -56.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVL has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6329, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.1990.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARVL has traded an average of 452.53K shares per day and 574.76k over the past ten days. A total of 12.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.90M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 554.59k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.39% and a Short% of Float of 26.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$24.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$24.45 and a low estimate of -$24.45, while EPS last year was $4.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$5, with high estimates of -$5 and low estimates of -$5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$37.2 and -$37.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37.2. EPS for the following year is -$11.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11.05 and -$11.05.