Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

In the latest session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at $3.20 up 8.84% from its previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137438 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 325.38M and an Enterprise Value of -32.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3551.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUTL has traded an average of 551.43K shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 173.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 860.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.7M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.8M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 856.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.