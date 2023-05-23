Analysts provide stock recommendations for Celularity Inc. (CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) closed the day trading at $0.68 up 3.89% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0253 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2507744 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7580 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5803.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CELU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 17,175 led to the insider holds 8,074,996 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J bought 40,000 shares of CELU for $68,400 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,064,996 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 8,024,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELU now has a Market Capitalization of 107.80M and an Enterprise Value of 159.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $11.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4784.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CELU traded about 440.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CELU traded about 579.2k shares per day. A total of 146.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.15M, compared to 5.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $5.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.76M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Celularity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.86M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.95M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.34M, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.79M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.