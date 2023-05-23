Analysts provide stock recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) closed the day trading at $2.89 up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517368 shares were traded. CKPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CKPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Oliviero James F III sold 5,483 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 27,415 led to the insider holds 144,090 shares of the business.

GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT sold 3,591 shares of CKPT for $17,955 on Mar 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 51,374 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Oliviero James F III, who serves as the CEO, President and Director of the company, sold 5,548 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider received 25,798 and left with 134,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CKPT now has a Market Capitalization of 42.04M and an Enterprise Value of 29.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 216.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 171.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CKPT has reached a high of $14.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7929.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CKPT traded about 303.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CKPT traded about 251.23k shares per day. A total of 15.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CKPT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 548.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 564.88k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.92, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.19 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.59M and the low estimate is $38.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 112,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.