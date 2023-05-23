Analysts provide stock recommendations for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5492745 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

For a better understanding of LU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LU now has a Market Capitalization of 4.74B. As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4151.

Over the past 3-months, LU traded about 10.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LU traded about 9.41M shares per day. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 4.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.76M with a Short Ratio of 19.76M, compared to 20.73M on Mar 30, 2023.

LU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 1.52 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 96.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.92%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.37.

3 analysts predict $1.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated decrease of -36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, a decrease of -25.60% over than the figure of -$36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.49B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, down -16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.56B and the low estimate is $6.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.