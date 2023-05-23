Analyzing Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s quick and current ratios

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) closed the day trading at $27.50 down -0.43% from the previous closing price of $27.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2336869 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQNR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 90.52B and an Enterprise Value of 83.37B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $40.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQNR traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQNR traded about 2.74M shares per day. A total of 3.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.04B. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 6.08M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

EQNR’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.30, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.80.

Earnings Estimates

