Analyzing JFrog Ltd. (FROG)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, JFrog Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $22.00, down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $22.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 567703 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.98.

To gain a deeper understanding of FROG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 193.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when HORING JEFF sold 335,000 shares for $22.47 per share. The transaction valued at 7,528,589 led to the insider holds 3,190,461 shares of the business.

HORING JEFF sold 536,347 shares of FROG for $11,888,185 on May 17. The Director now owns 3,525,461 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On May 17, another insider, Simon Frederic, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $22.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,001,850 and left with 5,349,432 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FROG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.96.

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.10.

It appears that FROG traded 780.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 894.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.73M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.26.

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $82.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.4M to a low estimate of $82.6M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $67.81M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.54M, an increase of 21.60% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $419.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.3M and the low estimate is $412M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.