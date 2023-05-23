Analyzing Precigen Inc. (PGEN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Precigen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.31, up 1.55% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 948982 shares were traded. PGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when KIRK RANDAL J bought 11,428,571 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,999 led to the insider holds 31,129,164 shares of the business.

Thomasian Harry Jr. bought 28,571 shares of PGEN for $49,999 on Jan 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 84,961 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who serves as the SVP, IP Affairs of the company, bought 28,571 shares for $1.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 381,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 270.81M and an Enterprise Value of 266.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGEN has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1116, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGEN traded 1.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 938.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PGEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 11.28M, compared to 12.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

