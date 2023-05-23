Analyzing SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)’s quick and current ratios

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed the day trading at $3.15 up 15.38% from the previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15249046 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when MARCUS LAWRENCE sold 200,000 shares for $2.52 per share. The transaction valued at 504,600 led to the insider holds 595,846 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 3,949 shares of SOUN for $9,827 on Apr 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,034,198 shares after completing the transaction at $2.49 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, MARCUS LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.02 each. As a result, the insider received 151,155 and left with 795,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 584.96M and an Enterprise Value of 619.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4636, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4999.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOUN traded about 11.29M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOUN traded about 8.87M shares per day. A total of 205.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.99M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 16.58M with a Short Ratio of 16.58M, compared to 12.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.54% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $8.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.01M and the low estimate is $72.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.