Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) closed at $73.44 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $73.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2975363 shares were traded. ADM stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares for $93.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,449,907 led to the insider holds 284,987 shares of the business.

FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,198 shares of ADM for $2,426,921 on Dec 12. The Senior Vice President now owns 284,987 shares after completing the transaction at $92.64 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, FINDLAY D CAMERON, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 26,198 shares for $96.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,531,333 and left with 284,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADM now has a Market Capitalization of 41.48B and an Enterprise Value of 50.73B. As of this moment, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADM has reached a high of $98.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADM traded on average about 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 542.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 6.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADM is 1.80, which was 1.65 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.68. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for ADM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2001 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.48 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $6.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.95B to a low estimate of $23.74B. As of the current estimate, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s year-ago sales were $27.28B, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.81B, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.85B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.88B and the low estimate is $90.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.