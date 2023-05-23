Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.22, up 10.10% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0202 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531381 shares were traded. ARDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2278 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2001.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDS now has a Market Capitalization of 7.94M and an Enterprise Value of 20.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8934.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARDS traded 895.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 272.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.60M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 404.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 571.43k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53M, up 42.70% from the average estimate.