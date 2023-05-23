Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Stock Price Peaks at $76.21 During Trading

The closing price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) was $74.62 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $75.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623774 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.56.

Our analysis of AXSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.71.

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.69.

AXSM traded an average of 847.10K shares per day over the past three months and 656.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 8.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.35% and a Short% of Float of 22.49%.

