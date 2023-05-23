Bilibili Inc. (BILI)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) was $18.80 for the day, up 3.30% from the previous closing price of $18.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3547401 shares were traded. BILI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.69.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BILI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 8.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILI has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.16.

Shares Statistics:

BILI traded an average of 5.49M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.42M. Insiders hold about 3.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.58M with a Short Ratio of 20.58M, compared to 22.79M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 28 analysts recommending between $0.16 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $845.2M to a low estimate of $719.97M. As of the current estimate, Bilibili Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.25M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $824.51M, an increase of 20.90% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $863.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.09M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.17B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.82B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.