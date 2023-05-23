Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1200 Before Closing at $1.15

In the latest session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) closed at $1.15 up 1.77% from its previous closing price of $1.13. On the day, 2177739 shares were traded. BITF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bitfarms Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BITF now has a Market Capitalization of 259.49M and an Enterprise Value of 289.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -34.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BITF has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0384, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9906.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BITF has traded an average of 4.21M shares per day and 3.84M over the past ten days. A total of 297.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.19M. Insiders hold about 7.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.96% stake in the company. Shares short for BITF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.68M, compared to 9.25M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.