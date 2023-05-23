Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) was $65.81 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $65.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7355381 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when VESSEY RUPERT sold 50,385 shares for $67.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,378,818 led to the insider holds 47,751 shares of the business.

Caforio Giovanni sold 240,000 shares of BMY for $17,916,000 on Feb 06. The Board Chair and CEO now owns 236,104 shares after completing the transaction at $74.65 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Powell Ann, who serves as the EVP, Chief Human Resources of the company, sold 11,183 shares for $74.69 each. As a result, the insider received 835,258 and left with 23,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 143.07B and an Enterprise Value of 173.17B. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.94.

Shares Statistics:

BMY traded an average of 7.79M shares per day over the past three months and 8.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.10B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.92M with a Short Ratio of 18.92M, compared to 17.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.22, BMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 63.40% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.23 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $8.15, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.73 and $7.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.11B to a low estimate of $11.71B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.89B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.51B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.3B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.16B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.63B and the low estimate is $45.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.