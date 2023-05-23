Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $5.32 in the prior trading day, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) closed at $5.18, down -2.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539885 shares were traded. BFRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.90.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BFRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRG now has a Market Capitalization of 31.98M and an Enterprise Value of 33.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3377.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34k whereas that against EBITDA is -13.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFRG has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 513.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.72M. Insiders hold about 71.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 341.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 88.87k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.